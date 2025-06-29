© 2025 KBBI
The manosphere has spoken: The toxic conversation around the Sean Combs trial

By Ayesha Rascoe
Published June 29, 2025 at 4:19 AM AKDT

After six weeks of testimony, prosecutors and defense attorneys delivered their closing arguments in the federal sex trafficking and racketeering trial of Sean Combs last week. While the jury deliberates his judicial fate, one verdict we don't have to wait for is the one coming from the court of public opinion. NPR Music's Isabella Gomez Sarmiento and Rodney Carmichael explain why discussion of the trial within an ecosystem of podcast and YouTube hosts have made it loud and clear that we're in a post-MeToo era.

Ayesha Rascoe
Ayesha Rascoe is a White House correspondent for NPR. She is currently covering her third presidential administration. Rascoe's White House coverage has included a number of high profile foreign trips, including President Trump's 2019 summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Hanoi, Vietnam, and President Obama's final NATO summit in Warsaw, Poland in 2016. As a part of the White House team, she's also a regular on the NPR Politics Podcast.
