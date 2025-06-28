'Wait Wait' for June 28, 2025: Live in Maine with Not My Job guest Anna Kendrick!

This week's show was recorded in Portland, Maine with host Peter Sagal, judge and scorekeeper Bill Kurtis, Not My Job guest Anna Kendrick and panelists Karen Chee, Josh Gondelman, and Paula Poundstone. Click the audio link above to hear the whole show.

Who's Bill This Time

Mission Unaccomplished; A New Women's Movement; Labubu Bonanza

Panel Questions

You Have The Right To Be Hilarious

Bluff The Listener

Our panelists tell three surprising stories from a theme park this summer, only one of which is true.

Not My Job: Anna Kendrick talks college acappella groups and feuding with Paula Poundstone

Actor and director Anna Kendrick, plays our game called, "Pitch Perfect…meet Female Dog Perfect." Three questions about dog shows.

Panel Questions

Bacon Misunderstanding; Promiscuous Spelling

Limericks

Bill Kurtis reads three news-related limericks: Itsy Bitsy Mankini; Looking Sharp; Delicious Secrets

Lightning Fill In The Blank

All the news we couldn't fit anywhere else

Predictions

Our panelists predict, after Labubus, what will be the next collecting craze.



