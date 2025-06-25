Dipnetting returns to Kasilof River

Dipnetting opened Wednesday on the Kasilof River. The fishery is open 24 hours a day through the first week of August, unless closed by the Alaska Department of Fish and Game.

The personal use fishery is open to Alaska residents who hold a valid resident sport fishing license and an Upper Cook Inlet personal use permit.

Dipnetting from the shore is allowed in areas marked by Fish and Game, from the mouth of the Kasilof River upstream to the Sterling Highway Bridge. Dipnetters in boats are allowed from the same beach markers to mile 4 of the river.

Dipnetters may not harvest King salmon or other non-salmon species including Dolly Varden and trout. Any of those fish caught in a dipnet cannot be taken out of the water and must be released.

Fish and Game biologists expect this year’s Kasilof sockeye run to exceed biological escapement goals, or the amount of fish that need to escape the fishery to sustainably spawn. Sockeye runs have hit record highs in recent years.

The total yearly harvest for the Kasilof River personal use fishery is 25 salmon per permit holder and 10 salmon per additional household member.

Harvested salmon from the fishery must be marked by clipping both tailfin tips.

Dipnetters must access the beach on foot or by vehicle. Drivers must stay above the high tide mark and off sand dunes to preserve the beach grass.

For more information about the Kasilof River personal use fishery or to obtain a permit, visit the Alaska Department of Fish and Game website.