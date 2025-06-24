Kenai Art Center inspires wanderlust in new exhibit

Alaska is known for its mountains, tundras and wildlife, so it’s no wonder the state makes people want to wander. It’s hard to contain vast vistas indoors – but through the end of June, the Kenai Art Center’s “Wonder and Wander” exhibit is trying.

Dozens of Alaska-centric paintings line the walls of the art center’s front gallery.

The acrylic and oil depictions of grizzly bears and colorful landscapes on display this month were created by three friends – all Alaska-based artists. Each has their own exhibit space, including Susan Watkins. She helped pick this month’s theme.

“We all go out, hike and wander and love Alaska, and then we also wonder about what's going on with what we see, and what's behind our visions as artists,” Watkins said.

Watkins says the show’s theme is reflective of the group’s interests. Even on this day, Watkins was late because she’s a wanderer. She stopped to photograph a herd of caribou.

And photographs are what artist Theresa Ritter bases her paintings on. She has about 10 of her Alaska photographs-turned-paintings hung in the art center.

“I’ve taken thousands of photographs since we've moved up here four years ago," Ritter said. "I wanted to be able to paint some of the things that I've taken pictures of, and kind of try to show people the love I have for where I've moved to and how much appreciation I have for the beauty of it.”

But the art in the main gallery isn’t just Alaska-themed. For painter Anna Widman, the exhibit is more about “wandering away.” Much of her work on view is inspired by a recent trip to New Zealand.

And that’s not all the art center has in store this month. The back gallery has a show all its own, called “Steel Sentiments.” It highlights the work of David Morris, a longtime welding hobbyist who until this month, has never displayed his work in a gallery.

Hunter Morrison / KDLL A metal octopus wrapped around an anchor is one of about 30 works by David Morris on view this month at the Kenai Art Center.

Morris says his wife pushed him to show his work at the art center. He has about 30 metal sculptures on view.

“I like to make everything. I mean, I don't care what it is, I'll take a stab at it," Morris said. "I like Alaska art. I like science fiction art. I like musical things, whatever. I just love building everything.”

Morris’ body of work includes a metal fighter jet and an octopus wrapped around an anchor pulled from Kachemak Bay. Then, there’s a bench made from the tailgate of an orange 1960’s Chevy pickup truck. The bench has a small sign that reads “please sit on me,” because Morris wants people to touch and connect with his metal sculptures

“I think art has that element," Morris said. "It has a way of reaching into a person's soul and making them feel things that they didn't know were there.”

Although the exhibit is Morris’ first with the art center, he says it won’t be the last.

The “Wonder and Wander” and “Steel Sentiments” exhibits will be on display through the end of June.