This Father's Day, listen to old-time Tejano fiddle music by Belen Escobedo

WBUR | By James Trout,
Lynn MenegonPeter O'Dowd
Published June 13, 2025 at 7:35 AM AKDT
Ramon Gutierrez (right), Belen Escobedo (center) and Alvaro Gutierrez (left) at Texas Public Radio studios. (Joey Palacios/Texas Public Radio)
Ramon Gutierrez (right), Belen Escobedo (center) and Alvaro Gutierrez (left) at Texas Public Radio studios. (Joey Palacios/Texas Public Radio)

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with San Antonio-based fiddle player Belen Escobedo about the old-style barn dance music her grandfather taught her to play. Escobedo says when she plays the old songs nowadays, it makes men cry because they remember how their fathers taught them, too.

Lynn Menegon produced and edited this interview for broadcast with Todd Mundt. James Trout mixed it for broadcast.

