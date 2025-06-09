Inside the growing market for 'dumb' phones

There’s a growing market for simpler phones that are mainly just for making calls and texting, and don’t have colorful displays or social media apps. And for people who want to disconnect from the constant distraction and connection an iPhone or other smartphone provides, there are some options, like the European-made Mudita Kompakt.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks to Matthew Miller, contributing writer for Zdnet, about this simple E Ink phone.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

