Both Disney and NBC Universal have announced layoffs in the past few days. It comes as the industry faces multiple challenges from pressure from the Trump administration, to the growth of artificial intelligence, and a drop-off in international tourists, even impacting theme parks.

Roben Farzad, host of the podcast “Full Disclosure,” joins host Robin Young for more.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR