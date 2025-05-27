History and art on display in Kenai

Documenting history comes in many forms, like word of mouth. On display this month at the Kenai Chamber of Commerce's cultural center are written transcripts from the oral accounts of 12 prominent Kenai Peninsula people. They're coupled with artifacts related to those people.

“Oral history helps us to see the day to day, and kind of the mundane sometimes, whereas written accounts kind of gloss over that because it's not as important to some people,” said Kenai Cultural Center Coordinator Danielle Lopez-Stamm.

The spotlighted oral histories have been collected locally over the years. Some of the exhibit’s short written snippets were obtained from a 2009 oral history class at Kenai Peninsula College. Lopez-Stamm says the exhibit highlights the diversity of the region.

One display case is about James Fisher, who lived on the Kenai Peninsula and was elected to Alaska’s first Legislature . He’s known by some for helping bring Alaska to statehood.

Displays also document the area’s prominent indigenous people. In one corner is a moose hide jacket from George Miller, a Kenaitze member who lobbied for Alaska Native rights in Washington D.C. There’s also a collection of quotes from Alex Wilson, a Dena’ina craftsman who made items like baskets and caribou socks, both on display.

Lopez-Stamm says oral accounts are vital to researching and preserving indigenous history.

“Dena’ina tradition is typically oral, they passed on stories orally, traditionally," said Lopez-Stamm. "So oral history is important, and it's also a great way to record voices that are often not heard or not the focus point.”

Through a set of doors at the Kenai Chamber is an exhibit unrelated to oral history. It’s part of the chamber’s monthly art display series. This one features the work of Nicki McTrusty, a new artist from Sterling.

Visitors can expect to see about 60 vibrant digital prints, acrylics and more. They include bigfoot sporting Xtratufs, an orange octopus hanging out on a mushroom and all things flowers.

Hunter Morrison / KDLL Sterling's Nicki McTrusty has about 60 vibrant pieces of art on view inside the Kenai chamber's conference room.

“I'm pretty known for kind of the eclectic, funky, bright mushrooms fairy kind of thing,” McTrusty said.

Some of McTrusty’s art was made during the dark winter months because that’s a time she says color is needed.

McTrusty also works at the LeeShore Center , a Kenai-based nonprofit that supports the survivors of sexual assault and domestic violence. She says making art helps her spirit after her toughest days on the job.

“It was very therapeutic to do a lot of the drawings, and to kind of check out and kind of recalibrate from the day," McTrusty said. "So that’s kind of where a lot of that happens, I guess.”

McTrusty says the installment is one of the first times she’s had her art on display. Kenai Chamber patrons can view McTrusty’s art, along with the oral history exhibit, through the end of this week.