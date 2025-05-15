Trump administration leverages refugee resettlement data to carry out immigration arrests

Ever since President Trump returned to the White House, he has been overhauling the U.S. immigration system. He has suspended refugee resettlement programs and cracked down on people crossing the border illegally.

Now, new reporting from ProPublica finds his administration is subtly changing the mission of a government agency tasked with helping migrants and protecting kids who cross the border alone.

Here & Now‘s Asma Khalid speaks with Lomi Kriel, investigative reporter with ProPublica and the Texas Tribune.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR