Bjorkman big game bill clears Senate

The state board that regulates big game guides and outfitters is one step closer to having a permanent administrator. That’s after the Alaska Senate unanimously passed a bill codifying the position in state law this week.

Senate Bill 29 is being carried by Nikiski Republican Sen. Jesse Bjorkman, and now heads to the House of Representatives. It has the support of the nine-member Big Game Commercial Services Board, which says the position is needed to help process applications, register guides and support the board.

The state-run board manages hunting guide licensing, administers meetings, writes exams, generates reports and helps other state agencies with game investigations.

On the Senate floor Wednesday, Bjorkman said the group has unique needs. He said Alaska is the only state in the country, for example, that has testing requirements for big game guides. Those tests are written, edited and administered by Alaskans.

“These tests have to do With different guide areas and all different regulations that ensure folks who are guiding hunters in the state of Alaska are doing so, ethically, legally and safely,” he said.

Currently, the board shares an administrator with the Alaska Board of Marine Pilots. The bill would ensure each group has its own administrator. The position is expected to cost up to $185,000 annually, to be paid for by guide licensing fees.