How to protect your pets from volcanic ash

As an eruption of Mount Spurr remains likely , veterinarians recommend protecting your pets from ashfall.

The most common health concerns associated with ashfall are skin, eye and respiratory irritation. Sarah Coburn, Alaska’s state veterinarian, says protecting your pets from ash looks similar to protecting yourself.

“So, at a basic level, it's a lot of the same things that are being recommended for people," Coburn said. "So, staying indoors as much as possible, particularly during that initial ashfall, and just limiting that outdoor time where you might have more chance of breathing in ash or material.”

Coburn recommends keeping pets on a leash or under a covered space when bringing them outside. She also suggests brushing their fur before bringing them inside if ash gets on their skin. Pet jackets and foot booties can provide a protective layer against ash.

Coburn says eye irritation from ashfall is possible, and recommends keeping saline eyewash on hand. Pet owners should only rinse, not rub, their pet’s eyes because ash particles are gritty.

Although some veterinary eye doctors recommend eye protection, like goggles, Coburn warns against making pets wear these if they’re not trained for it. The same goes for specially made animal face masks or ear muffs.

“In general, that would not be recommended, in part, because the change in routine," Coburn said. "Sometimes there's unintended consequences when we try and do something drastically different with our pets that they're not used to.”

For outdoor animals and livestock, Coburn suggests keeping them indoors or under a covered space. She recommends cleaning water dishes regularly and covering or storing hay and feed.

Coburn also suggests keeping your pet’s veterinary records, supplies and ID tags on hand in case of emergency.

The Soldotna Animal Hospital and Twin Cities Veterinary Clinic, in Soldotna, have adopted an emergency procedure in the event Mount Spurr erupts. A spokesperson for Twin Cities Veterinary Clinic says it will continue to provide emergency services if ashfall forces the clinic to close. In that case, the clinic will offer over-the-phone triage services.

For updates on Mount Spurr, visit the Alaska Volcano Observatory’s website.