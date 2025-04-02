Soldotna man arrested for alleged online trading of child sex abuse material

Alaska State Troopers arrested a Soldotna man last Wednesday after they say he traded child sex abuse material on an online messaging platform.

Twenty-eight year old Dakota James Conner was charged with 10 felony counts of possession and distribution of child sex abuse material. That’s after the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children flagged his online activity in September to the Alaska Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, which is part of the Anchorage Police Department.

An Alaska State Trooper’s report alleges that an account tied to Conner, on the messaging platform Kik, uploaded 45 files of child sex abuse material.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received a second report related to Conner’s Kik account in November. In it, it was reported that Conner pretended to be a young girl, and sent photos of a young girl, when conversing with another Kik user.

Conner was arrested and sent to Wildwood Pretrial Facility, in Kenai. No bail was set. Conner’s next court appearance is Friday morning at the Kenai Courthouse.

Police say Conner also has an ongoing child sex abuse material investigation in Oregon.