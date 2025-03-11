Soldotna Chamber welcomes new executive director

After a nearly four-month-long search, the Soldotna Chamber of Commerce has a new executive director.

Heidi Sorrell started her role with the chamber late last month. Prior to that, she worked with the state on construction projects, and in finance for the Permanent Fund Dividend program. She’s also been involved with the Eagle River Chamber of Commerce and several volunteer initiatives.

Sorrell says she didn’t originally plan on applying for the chamber position, but felt her work experience made her well-suited for the job.

“I took some time to think about it and evaluate if that was something that I did want to consider stepping into," Sorrell said. "Given all the different roles I’ve carried in my background, it seemed like a really good fit.”

Sorrell says she intends to help redefine the chamber’s strategic plan for the next several years. She also hopes to grow the chamber into more of a community hub for businesses and visitors.

“I’m looking forward to all the new friendships and the community building," Sorrell said. "And I’m looking forward to just seeing the success of people who are out there working really, really hard and might just need a little more nudge or a little more support.”

Sorrell says she’s learned a lot about the area’s small businesses since starting her role at the chamber. She says that includes meeting unique people with unique stories.