Kenai Performers 'feed' off live orchestra in 'Little Shop of Horrors'

A drummer, a saxophonist and other musicians from the Kenai Peninsula Orchestra play along to familiar tunes from the famous musical-turned-movie "Little Shop of Horrors." They’re seated just feet from actors, who are on stage rehearsing for the upcoming show.

“This show is so ridiculously over the top,” said Terri Zopf-Schoessler, the show’s director and choreographer. She says “Little Shop of Horrors” was the first show she directed when the theater troupe last staged it over a decade ago.

“The music is so intricate and so much fun," Zopf-Schoessler said. "The plot line is just campy, ridiculous, silly.”

The show follows a struggling florist shop that acquires an unusual plant. A sentient, growing, talking – and singing – plant. It brings success to the shop, but at a moral cost. It feeds on human flesh.

Alyeska Garrett plays the role of Audrey, who experiences an unforgettable brush with the plant. She likes the show’s underlying message of being careful what you wish for.

“I think a good show should entertain but also be very thought provoking and leave you exiting the theater wondering or thinking ahead,” Garrett said.

Hunter Morrison / KDLL Kent Peterson conducts about a dozen Kenai Peninsula Orchestra members for the Kenai Performers' production of "Little Shop of Horrors."

The musical features over 20 actors, some reprising their roles from last time. It also highlights the talents of about a dozen local musicians.

Although the orchestra has collaborated with past Kenai Performers productions, this is the first time they’ve played for this show. Kent Peterson, orchestra conductor, says it's challenging to find a balance between playing too loud and too soft.

“It’s kind of crazy when they do all this work, and then they turn it over to me now for the show," Peterson said. "It’s like, I could really mess this up or make it good, so it’s a little stressful.”

And, actors say working with a live orchestra is also challenging. Luke Burgess plays the role of Seymour, assistant of the plant shop.

Burgess says he hopes the show will do more than just entertain audiences.

“I want them to be able to go away from the show seeing that people can really work together well, and that you can do a lot of fun things whenever people, the community, comes together,” Burgess said.

Hunter Morrison / KDLL A character in "Little Shop of Horrors" curiously looks at the hungry plant, moments before being devoured.

Director Zopf-Schoessler says family members of the cast and crew have helped build set pieces. Her husband built the antagonistic plant last time the Kenai Performers staged “Little Shop of Horrors.” It’s been refurbished after it sat in a backyard in Nikiski for over a decade.

The Kenai Performers’ will stage “Little Shop of Horrors” this and next Thursday through Sunday. The group will collaborate with Addie Camp on Thursdays for dinner and a show.