KPBSD considers 9 schools for closure

The Kenai Peninsula Borough School District on Monday published a list of nine schools it’s thinking about closing as a way to balance its budget for the upcoming fiscal year.

The list includes three schools on the central peninsula – Nikiski Middle/Senior High, Sterling Elementary and Tustumena Elementary. It includes two schools on the eastern peninsula – Seward Middle and Moose Pass. And it includes four schools on the southern peninsula – Homer Middle, McNeil Canyon Elementary, Paul Banks Elementary and Nikolaevsk schools.

Proposed school closures come as the district works to balance a roughly $16.9 million budget deficit for the fiscal year that starts July 1.

Ahead of budget talks, school board members have warned of drastic times ahead. On top of closing schools, the district has also proposed shutting down school pools and theaters, eliminating the district’s middle college program, cutting more than 85 teaching positions and making class sizes bigger.