Eight vying to fill borough assembly vacancy

KDLL | By Ashlyn O'Hara
Published February 3, 2025 at 6:34 PM AKST
Bill Elam at a January, 2024 Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly meeting.
Riley Board
/
KDLL
Bill Elam at a January, 2024 Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly meeting.

Eight people are vying to represent Sterling and Funny River on the Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly. Among the candidates are a Soldotna High School teacher, a small business owner and the chairman of Alaska’s Oil and Gas Royalty Board.

Assembly members will consider applications from Marty Anderson, Jill Craig, Dale Eichner, Paul Marks, Leslie Morton, Ed Oberts, Greg Olcott and Craig Schwartz for the seat.

The candidates will have an opportunity to pitch themselves to assembly members during a special committee meeting on Tuesday. The assembly will appoint a candidate at its regular meeting later that evening.

Whoever is appointed to the assembly’s District 5 seat will replace Bill Elam, who was elected to the Alaska Legislature last year. The assembly appointee will serve until the next borough election in October. That’s when the district’s voters will elect someone to finish out the rest of Elam’s term, which is up in 2026.
Ashlyn O'Hara
Prior to joining KDLL's news team in May 2024, O'Hara spent nearly four years reporting for the Peninsula Clarion in Kenai. Before that, she was a freelance reporter for The New York Times, a statehouse reporter for the Columbia Missourian and a graduate of the University of Missouri School of Journalism. You can reach her at aohara@kdll.org
