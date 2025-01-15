Kenai man arrested for pointing shotgun at motorists

Police arrested a Kenai man Tuesday after they say he pointed a loaded shotgun at motorists.

Police say they arrested 63-year-old Dale Curtiss after getting some calls saying he was walking into traffic and others saying he was pointing a gun at motorists.

Police responded to the intersection of Kenai Spur Highway and Swires Road, near Mountain View Elementary School, where they say they arrested Curtiss and found a loaded shotgun leaned against a stop sign.

Curtiss is charged with two counts of third degree assault.