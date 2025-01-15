© 2025 KBBI
Kenai man arrested for pointing shotgun at motorists

KDLL | By Hunter Morrison
Published January 15, 2025 at 5:43 PM AKST
Sabine Poux
/
KDLL

Police arrested a Kenai man Tuesday after they say he pointed a loaded shotgun at motorists.

Police say they arrested 63-year-old Dale Curtiss after getting some calls saying he was walking into traffic and others saying he was pointing a gun at motorists.

Police responded to the intersection of Kenai Spur Highway and Swires Road, near Mountain View Elementary School, where they say they arrested Curtiss and found a loaded shotgun leaned against a stop sign.

Curtiss is charged with two counts of third degree assault.
