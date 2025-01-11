Kenai welcomes new boutique

The central Kenai Peninsula is home to its fair share of locally owned clothing shops and oddity stores. And, wedged between a Mexican restaurant and tanning studio near Safeway is one of Kenai’s newest — Tundra River Boutique.

The store opened in November and sells workwear and casual wear for men and women, among other items. It also specializes in snarky gifts, some of which are Alaska themed.

“I have a few gifts and things that you’re not going to find at the other stores. Things that are worded more sarcastically,” said owner Stacy Thissell.

Thissell’s roots to Alaska are strong. She hitchhiked from the Lower 48 when she was 18 and has since lived all over the state. At one point, she owned a bakery and sandwich shop in Fairbanks. Later, traveled around the state for a job in merchandising.

But after a while, Thissell was ready to settle down on the Kenai Peninsula.

Thissell says Tundra River Boutique took more than half a year of planning before it could open. And, one of Thissell’s biggest challenges was finding a storefront space to rent. She eventually secured her brick and mortar — a former gym which Thissell says needed renovations.

“Nailing this one down took some work," she said. "I did have to find a contractor to come in and do a bunch of work, and wait for them. There’s not many places around Kenai that are a good location.”

Hunter Morrison / KDLL Tundra River Boutique sells workwear and casual wear for men and women, among other items.

But despite early challenges, Thissell says the boutique’s opening and the months following went off without a hitch. She says she’s seen a lot of returning customers who visit for the store's unique goods.

Thissell says a top seller among customers are her shop's humorous stickers. Those come printed with puns or satirical slogans, which she says reflect the relaxed attitude of Tundra River Boutique.

And reflecting on her restaurant days, Thissell says owning a boutique is much more relaxed than owning a restaurant.

“This has been fun, because almost everybody who leaves here is laughing," Thissell said. "I hear at least two or three times a day how great it was to come in here and have a good time.”

Tundra River Boutique is open Monday through Wednesday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Thursday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.