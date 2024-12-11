Kenai Central nordic team teaches cross country skiing

About 40 students from Kenai Central High School’s nordic ski team acted as coaches on Saturday for the annual Black Stone Axe Ridge Warm Up Rally at Tsalteshi Trails. Despite a recent spell of warm weather, the freshly groomed trails were skiable and fit for learning.

“We’ve got a long winter time here guys, so you need to be outside,” said Mike Bergholtz, assistant coach of the ski team. Bergholtz is also a member of the Kenai Nordic Ski Club, which puts on the annual event.

“The number one goal for me coaching is that when my skiers are done skiing and they’re done with high school skiing, that they miss it," Bergholtz said. "That is the whole goal, is that this is a lifelong sport.”

The student-led lessons have been a tradition since 2017 and are a fundraiser for the team. Most of the dozen skiers who signed up for this year’s lessons had never put on skis before.

One of them is Max Pillsbury, who just moved to Kenai from California. He and his wife enjoy running and bicycling. He says friends and colleagues recommended they give cross country skiing a try.

“Seems like it’s the thing to do around here, we’re lucky to have the Tsalteshi Trails system and really strong community events," Pillsbury said. "It was great to meet some of the local high schoolers who were teaching us today, very patient with us as we learned the sport.”

“It was definitely difficult to get the skate technique down," said Annie McDonough, the wife of Pillsbury. "Still feels like a work in progress, but it was a lot of fun.”

Hunter Morrison / KDLL Saturday's Black Stone Axe Ridge Warm Up Rally at Tsalteshi Trails in Soldotna was rounded out with a community ski race.

After a brief refuel of coffee and cookies, skiers and their student mentors then participated in a community ski race. The novice skiers trailed behind those with more experience. But, many of the coaches slowed down to help those they taught earlier in the day.

Lexi Somers is a sophomore on the team who helped teach several first-time skiers. She was in their shoes not long ago – this is only her second year cross country skiing.

“Yeah, it’s not easy, but it’s so much fun once you get into it," Somers said. "It’s really great having people out here, being active in the winter time, because I know in the winter it’s hard to go do things.”