Storm to bring freezing rain to western Kenai Peninsula

The National Weather Service has issued an urgent winter weather advisory for the western Kenai Peninsula including Kenai, Soldotna, Homer and Cooper Landing. The agency says freezing rain and a light glaze of ice accumulations are expected starting Tuesday morning at 6 a.m. through Wednesday morning.

Pockets of light freezing rain and drizzle are expected to develop Tuesday morning. The agency says temperatures will rise above freezing early Wednesday, but that rain can still freeze when it hits cold roads and sidewalks.

The conditions are expected to make travel difficult. The agency says to watch for slippery roads and says drivers should slow down and use caution while traveling. Up-to-date road conditions are posted on the state transportation department’s interactive traveler map at 511.alaska.gov.

