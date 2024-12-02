Refuge now open to snowmachine use

Some parts of the Kenai National Wildlife Refuge are now open to snowmachine use for the winter.

On Sunday, the refuge announced a partial opening that covers areas north of the Kasilof River and Tustumena Lake. Southern parts of the refuge, including the Caribou Hills, have not yet opened to snowmachiners.

The Swan Lake and Swanson River canoe systems are closed to snowmachine use, as is the Skilak Wildlife Recreation Area — with the exception of ice fishing access to Hidden, Kelly, Petersen and Engineer lakes. All areas above timberline are also closed to snowmachine use.

The refuge asks snowmachiners to be respectful of their surroundings and avoid areas with insufficient snow coverage. Rocks and tree stumps can pose hazards to snowmachiners, and snowmachiners should exercise caution when riding on lakes, rivers or streams.

You can call the Kenai National Wildlife Refuge at 907-262-7021 for more information about snowmachining on its lands.