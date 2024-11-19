Holiday happenings on the central peninsula

The holiday season is finally here, and the central Kenai Peninsula will see an assortment of holiday bazaars, festivals and more.

Soldotna

One of the first holiday events of the season is Central Peninsula Hospital’s annual Holiday Bazaar in the Mountain Tower this Thursday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Soldotna Regional Sports Complex will have its own holiday bazaar this Friday from noon to 6 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Soldotna High School football team will host a fundraiser craft fair this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday noon to 4 p.m. at the high school.

Starting at 3 p.m. on Dec. 7, the Soldotna Chamber of Commerce will hold its annual Christmas in the Park event at Soldotna Creek Park. On Dec 21 at 1 p.m., Soldotna will see a Christmas-themed ice skating event with Santa Claus at the Soldotna Regional Sports Complex. The sports complex will also host a New Years Eve public skate on Dec. 31 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Kenai

Kenai will see its own share of holiday-themed events. On Nov. 29, the Kenai Chamber of Commerce and Visitor Center’s annual Christmas Comes to Kenai festival will return, with Santa Claus, a parade and fireworks show. Santa will arrive at the Chamber by firetruck at 11 a.m. and will be available for photos until 4 p.m. The parade down frontage road begins at 6 p.m. and the fireworks show begins at 7 p.m.

The Chamber’s Happy Holly Jolly Christmas Bazaar will be Dec. 7 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Dec. 8 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. The Chamber will also host a screening of the film “Elf” at 6 p.m. on Dec. 10.

Just up the highway at the Old Carrs Mall will be the Holiday Cheer Christmas Bazaar starting on Nov. 29 and 30. That event will run Fridays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Christmas.

On Dec. 6 and 7, Forever Dance Alaska will host three showings of its annual production of “Forever Christmas” at Kenai Central High School. Friday’s single showing will run at 6 p.m. and Saturday’s shows will run at 12:30 p.m. and 6 p.m.

The Kenai Potters Guild will host a Christmas pottery sale from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Kenai Art Center on Dec. 14. That same day, The Glaze donut shop in Kenai will have a family Christmas caroling event at 2 p.m.

Nikiski

The only holiday festival scheduled in Nikiski is the Christmas Comes to Nikiski festival on Dec. 7. That event will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will have a craft fair, kids activities and Santa Claus.