Mystery Creek Road closes to vehicle access

KDLL | By Hunter Morrison
Published November 15, 2024 at 4:42 PM AKST

The Kenai National Wildlife Refuge closed Mystery Creek Road to vehicle traffic Friday. The gravel road at milepost 64 of the Sterling Highway opens every August for hunting and other recreational activities.

Deputy Refuge Manager Steve Miller says because of the road’s water hazards, it can become difficult to navigate in the winter. The refuge normally closes the road in November.

“We got one report of a damaged vehicle last week and we made sure that we went ahead and closed it,” Miller said.

The road is now blocked off with a gate. For more information about the road closure, contact the wildlife refuge.
Kenai Peninsula News
