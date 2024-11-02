© 2024 KBBI
Homer middle schoolers involved in case with fake nude photos

KBBI | By Jamie Diep
Published November 2, 2024 at 9:00 AM AKDT
Around 8 a.m. Tuesday, the Anchorage FBI told police they had received a tip that a 16-year-old Homer teenager posted on TikTok that he was going to shoot up a school and be the “next serial killer,” according to a statement from police.
Hope McKenney
/
KBBI
The Homer Police Department.

State juvenile justice officials and prosecutors are reviewing a case involving two Homer Middle School boys. They’re accused of using artificial intelligence to create nude photos of multiple classmates.

Using AI to produce child sexual abuse material is illegal.

The Homer Police Department’s Lt. Ryan Browning says the investigation began when one girl reported that her classmates created nude photographs of her – but now the case involves many more victims.

“We started our investigation, started getting some of the digital devices, and quickly realized that it was spiraling [to] more than just one young lady,” he said, “I think we're up to 10 or 11 victims right now that this happened to. That the kids were circulating these photos. So not just the two boys, but they would send it to other classmates, and the other classmates were circulating it as well.”

Now, the case is in the hands of the Division of Juvenile Justice. A division spokesperson said in an email they will review the case with the District Attorney’s office “for the appropriate legal response”.

Under Alaska law, the division can’t provide more information about the minors.

In response to the incident, Browning held a presentation earlier on how to navigate parenting and social media. He’s held this presentation locally and across the state.

Browning says charges associated with these incidents generally involve multiple felonies related to the production of child sex abuse material, including unlawful exploitation of a minor, and possessing and distributing the material.

These incidents are part of a growing wave of minors creating fake nudes of their peers. In the past year, these incidents have been reported across the country, including New Jersey and California.
Jamie Diep
Jamie Diep is a reporter/host for KBBI from Portland, Oregon. They joined KBBI right after getting a degree in music and Anthropology from the University of Oregon. They’ve built a strong passion for public radio through their work with OPB in Portland and the Here I Stand Project in Taipei, Taiwan.Jamie covers everything related to Homer and the Kenai Peninsula, and they’re particularly interested in education and environmental reporting. You can reach them at jamie@kbbi.org to send story ideas.
