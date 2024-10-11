Soldotna OKs Division of Forestry airport leases

The City of Soldotna will lease two lots at its airport to the Alaska Division of Forestry following city council approval Wednesday. The division is interested in relocating its Soldotna base to the airport from its current location near the Birch Ridge Golf Course.

The division told KDLL in June it’s interested in moving for a couple of reasons. First, the division stands to lose some of its land as part of the planned expansion of the Sterling Highway. A base at the airport would also let the division more securely store equipment like its fire response helicopter.

Council members unanimously approved both lease agreements.

“I’m also excited that we approved tonight a lease with the State of Alaska Division of Forestry and their relocation of Forestry out to the airport which will provide better access for them in responding to fires on the peninsula,” said Vice Mayor Lisa Parker.

Jason Jordet is the division’s fixed wing aviation manager. On Thursday, he said via email the division’s next step will be to enlist a firm to put together conceptual designs for the lots that work for potential stakeholders. He expects those designs to be complete by next summer. Once the designs are complete, he says division management will decide whether to develop the site.

In its April lease application, the division said its long term plans for the lots include building a base for its air tanker to reload, a helicopter base and buildings to support fire operations. The division would use the lots for firefighting efforts.