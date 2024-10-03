Central Emergency Services unveils pink fire truck

The next time you’re driving around the central Kenai Peninsula and hear the wail of a fire truck, you may be surprised to see one that isn’t red. That’s because Central Emergency Services redesigned one of its fire engines with cancer awareness in mind.

The fire truck is the first on the Kenai that’s almost entirely pink. It was unveiled at Central Peninsula Hospital’s second annual Surviving and Thriving Through Cancer Well-Being Fair last weekend.

Central Emergency Services fire chief Roy Browning is a two-time cancer survivor. He says early detection saved his life.

“That’s one of the things we want, to get that message out and have people connect with this fire truck about early detection, and how that can save lives,” Browning said.

Browning says the fire engine, nicknamed “Miss Rosey,” won’t just respond to emergency calls — it’ll be at community events, too.

Hunter Morrison / KDLL Central Emergency Service's pink fire truck sports over 50 ribbons signifying different types of cancer.

The eye-catching fire truck has messages on its side promoting cancer awareness, while the back sports over 50 ribbons signifying different types of cancer.

The Aurora Integrated Oncology Foundation, an Alaska-based nonprofit that leverages statewide resources to enhance the lives of cancer patients, funded the redesign, which took inspiration from Anchorage’s two pink fire trucks. Jess Gutzwiler is with the nonprofit and is also a cancer survivor.

“I really want people to know that this isn’t just for breast cancer," Gutzwiler said. "This is for all cancers, and there’s so many you can get preventative screenings on and know your family history. I think those things are so important.”

The hospital’s fair also saw over 25 health and cancer awareness exhibits across three floors and featured the unveiling of a purple “survivors quilt,” stitched with the handprints of local cancer survivors. That will be hung in the hospital’s oncology department.

Central Peninsula Hospital marketing manager Shanon Davis says that before the hospital was able to treat cancer patients, they’d have to send them to Anchorage or out of state.

Hunter Morrison / KDLL The hospital's cancer fair also saw the unveiling of a purple “survivors quilt,” stitched with the handprints of local cancer survivors.

“It has been proven that patients have a better outcome when they can be treated close to home," Davis said. "So, this is a celebration not only of our patients but also of our facility that we have here, that we are able to wrap our arms around our friends, or neighbors, who are battling this horrific disease. We’re having beautiful outcomes because of it.”

Davis says the hospital recently onboarded two new oncology doctors. For more information about Central Peninsula Hospital’s oncology department, visit their website.