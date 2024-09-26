Municipal election is Tuesday

Tuesday is municipal election day. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Kenai Peninsula residents will cast ballots for city councils, school board and borough assembly, among others.

All three races for seats on the Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly are uncontested.

Incumbent candidate Cindy Ecklund is running for reelection for the District 6 - East Peninsula seat. Current Kenai City Council member James Baisden is running for the District 1 - Kalifornsky seat. Former assembly member Willy Dunne is running for the District 9 - South Peninsula seat.

Two of the three races for seats on the Kenai Peninsula Borough School District Board of Education are uncontested. Kelley Cizek is running for the board’s District 5 - Sterling/Funny River seat. Tim Daugharty is running for reelection for the District 8 - Homer seat.

There are two candidates running for the school board’s District 2 - Kenai seat. Sarah Douthit and Jeanne Reveal are running. Incumbent Matt Morse is not running for reelection.

The races for seats on local city councils are also uncontested. In Kenai, Deborah Sounart is running for reelection alongside newcomer Sovala Kisena. In Soldotna, incumbents Jordan Chilson and Linda Farnsworth-Hutchings are running for reelection to their respective seats.

On the southern peninsula, residents living in the South Peninsula Hospital Service Area will consider a $38.5 million hospital bond . If approved, the proceeds would be used for upgrades to the South Peninsula Hospital campus.

Homer voters will be picking between mayoral candidates Rachel Lord and Jim Anderson. Incumbent candidates Donna Aderhold and Shelly Erickson are running for the two open seats on the Homer City Council.

Seward voters will pick between incumbent city council candidates John Osenga, Mike Calhoun and newcomer Cassie Werner for two open seats on the council.

More information about the Oct. 1 municipal election can be found on the Kenai Peninsula Borough website . You can learn more about this year’s candidates through KDLL’s 2024 candidate forum series. Full episodes are available on our website at kdll.org.

Polling locations



Polling place Location Anchor Point Anchor Point Senior Center Bear Creek Bear Creek Fire Hall Central Soldotna Sports Center Cooper Landing* Diamond Ridge Homer Chamber of Commerce Funny River No. 1 Funny River Community Center Funny River No. 2 Soldotna Prep School Fox River* Homer No. 1 Homer Council Chambers Homer No. 2 Homer United Methodist Church Hope* Kachemak City/Fritz Creek Kachemak Community Center K-Beach Soldotna Sports Center Kasilof Kasilof Community Church Kenai No. 1 Kenai Mall Kenai No. 2 Challenger Learning Center Kenai No. 3 Kenai Mall Mackey Lake Soldotna Prep School Moose Pass* Nikiski Nikiski Community Center Ninilchik Ninilchik Community Center Salamatof Nikiski Community Center Seldovia/Kachemak Bay* Seward/Lowell Point Seward City Hall Soldotna Soldotna Public Library Sterling No. 1 Sterling Community Center Sterling No. 2 Sterling Community Center Tyonek*

*This is a by-mail precinct, and will not have a regular polling place open on Election Day. Registered voters living within these precincts will be mailed a ballot before the election. See the Kenai Peninsula Borough's election website for more information.