Municipal election is Tuesday
Tuesday is municipal election day. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Kenai Peninsula residents will cast ballots for city councils, school board and borough assembly, among others.
All three races for seats on the Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly are uncontested.
Incumbent candidate Cindy Ecklund is running for reelection for the District 6 - East Peninsula seat. Current Kenai City Council member James Baisden is running for the District 1 - Kalifornsky seat. Former assembly member Willy Dunne is running for the District 9 - South Peninsula seat.
Two of the three races for seats on the Kenai Peninsula Borough School District Board of Education are uncontested. Kelley Cizek is running for the board’s District 5 - Sterling/Funny River seat. Tim Daugharty is running for reelection for the District 8 - Homer seat.
There are two candidates running for the school board’s District 2 - Kenai seat. Sarah Douthit and Jeanne Reveal are running. Incumbent Matt Morse is not running for reelection.
The races for seats on local city councils are also uncontested. In Kenai, Deborah Sounart is running for reelection alongside newcomer Sovala Kisena. In Soldotna, incumbents Jordan Chilson and Linda Farnsworth-Hutchings are running for reelection to their respective seats.
On the southern peninsula, residents living in the South Peninsula Hospital Service Area will consider a $38.5 million hospital bond. If approved, the proceeds would be used for upgrades to the South Peninsula Hospital campus.
Homer voters will be picking between mayoral candidates Rachel Lord and Jim Anderson. Incumbent candidates Donna Aderhold and Shelly Erickson are running for the two open seats on the Homer City Council.
Seward voters will pick between incumbent city council candidates John Osenga, Mike Calhoun and newcomer Cassie Werner for two open seats on the council.
More information about the Oct. 1 municipal election can be found on the Kenai Peninsula Borough website. You can learn more about this year’s candidates through KDLL’s 2024 candidate forum series. Full episodes are available on our website at kdll.org.
Polling locations
|Polling place
|Location
|Anchor Point Senior Center
|Bear Creek Fire Hall
|Soldotna Sports Center
|Cooper Landing*
|Homer Chamber of Commerce
|Funny River Community Center
|Soldotna Prep School
|Homer Council Chambers
|Homer United Methodist Church
|Kachemak Community Center
|Soldotna Sports Center
|Kasilof Community Church
|Challenger Learning Center
|Soldotna Prep School
|Nikiski Community Center
|Ninilchik Community Center
|Nikiski Community Center
|Seldovia/Kachemak Bay*
|Seward City Hall
|Soldotna Public Library
|Sterling Community Center
|Sterling Community Center
*This is a by-mail precinct, and will not have a regular polling place open on Election Day. Registered voters living within these precincts will be mailed a ballot before the election. See the Kenai Peninsula Borough's election website for more information.