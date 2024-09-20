State Forestry gets initial OK for Soldotna airport lease

Soldotna’s Airport Commission signed off on a lease application submitted by the Alaska Division of Forestry during its Thursday meeting. The application is subject to final approval by the city council.

The division submitted its application in April. The application proposes moving the division’s current fire center near Birch Ridge Golf Course to the Soldotna Municipal Airport.

In June, the division told KDLL the move is driven in part by the planned widening of the Sterling Highway. The division would lose part of its current property if the highway expands. There’s also better security at the airport for the division’s helicopter and would be a more permanent base location.

Soldotna Municipal Airport Manager Kyle Kornelis told commissioners lease negotiations were “pretty standard.”