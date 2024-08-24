'Wait Wait' for August 24, 2024: With Not My Job guest Diane Lane
This week's show was recorded in Chicago with host Peter Sagal, judge and scorekeeper Bill Kurtis, Not My Job guest Diane Lane and panelists Adam Felber, Adam Burke, and Dulcé Sloan. Click the audio link above to hear the whole show.
Who's Bill This Time
A Political Party Parties; Stranded By Starliner; Good News For Supernerds
Panel Questions
A New Issue for Divorce Lawyers
Bluff The Listener
Our panelists tell three stories about something crazy happening at Roman’s Pizzeria in Florida, only one of which is true.
Not My Job: We quiz Emmy-nominee Diane Lane on Swans
Actor Diane Lane, star of Feud: Capote vs The Swans plays our game called, “Swan Vs Swan.” Three questions about swans, the birds.
Panel Questions
Uh, Canada?; The True Cost of True Love
Limericks
Bill Kurtis reads three news-related limericks: Eau du Rold Gold; One Last Chance for Glam; Tough Times for Ohio
Lightning Fill In The Blank
All the news we couldn't fit anywhere else
Predictions
Our panelists predict what the janitors will find when they start cleaning up after the Democrats at the DNC.
