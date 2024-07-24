Anchorage teen dies after found floating on Kenai River

An Anchorage man is dead after he was found floating in the Kenai River near Bing’s Landing just north of Sterling.

According to Alaska Wildlife Troopers, 18-year-old Jacob Wasielewski was fishing on the opposite side of the river from Bing’s Landing on Monday with a group of friends. Troopers say the group spotted Wasielewski floating upriver from them after likely falling in from where he was fishing. Wasielewski was pulled on board a boat operating in the river and was given CPR.

Troopers then say Wasielewski was brought to first responders on scene where they continued life-saving efforts. He was medevaced to an Anchorage medical center, where he died. Wasielewski’s body was sent to the State Medical Examiner’s Office for autopsy.

Alaska State Parks recommends anyone fishing on the Kenai River wear a lifejacket. If you’re fishing from shore, they also suggest staying in ankle- or knee-deep water.