Ways to stay safe while fishing, dipnetting

This fishing season, first responders have rescued multiple people who have fallen into the Kenai River. According to Alaska State Parks, there are a few reasons someone could fall into the river, including slippery rocks, swift water and unsafe fishing practices.

Alaska State Parks recommends people fishing from the Kenai River’s banks to stay in ankle- or knee-deep water.

Tom Anthony is Alaska State Parks’ chief ranger for the Kenai River. He says people should always wear life jackets when fishing from shore.

“The water is fast, it's swift, it's cold, and a lot of times it's hard, even if you’re a good swimmer or are comfortable in the water, to stay above the surface and get to a safe spot," Anthony said. "First and foremost, wear a life jacket.”

If fishing from a boat, Anthony also strongly encourages lifejacket use, as it could make the difference between life and death if drowning in water. State law requires anyone under the age of 13 on a boat must wear a life jacket.

“Emergencies tend to happen when we least expect them to, and they happen very fast," Anthony said. "Having those life jackets ready to use, if you chose not to wear them, and having them accessible is just as important as if you’re going to wear one in general.”

State law also requires all boats to be equipped with navigational lights for use in foggy conditions. When reeling something in, Anthony recommends anglers keep their rod tip down to prevent the hook from hitting another person. It's also strongly recommended to wear protective eyewear to protect your eyes from injury.

Water recreation hazards aren’t unique to the Kenai River. Over the weekend, several vehicles were caught in a high tide on Kenai Beach, where a large number of people are participating in Kenai’s personal use fishery.

Tyler Best is the City of Kenai’s parks and recreation director.

“You want to pay attention to the tide, dipnetting or walking," he said. "When that tide starts coming in, it comes in fast.”

Best says dipnetters and beach goers should park their vehicles far from the shore and leave room for emergency vehicles. He also recommends checking the tides online before making a trip to the beach. The City of Kenai has a dipnetting app that will notify users when the tide is high.

Best and Anthony strongly encourage anglers to pay attention to posted signage.