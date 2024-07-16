A look at bear safety tips

Bear activity increases on the Kenai Peninsula during the summer. If you’re recreating outdoors, keep in mind that a bear may be in the area.

One of the most effective ways to prevent a bear encounter is by ensuring things that attract bears are concealed in a bag or container. Fish waste, fruit and most other food should be properly stored away from bears. You should also never intentionally feed a bear.

Dom Watts is a biologist with the Kenai National Wildlife Refuge. He says a bear is likely to return to a campsite or hiking trail if they find food there.

“They’re a pretty versatile carnivore, so they’re going to be attracted to anything that’s kind of interesting or different," Watts said. "They’re going to investigate other smells too, like gas, perfumes, cologne, even just your equipment.”

Watts suggests making your presence known when hiking or camping. That may include making noise or talking and traveling with a group, especially if you’re in a densely forested or brushy area. He also suggests carrying bear bells, bear spray and a firearm to protect yourself against charging bears.

Off-leash dogs can also trigger bear aggression. It’s recommended to keep your dog close and on a leash. Bears sometimes follow off-leash dogs, which can bring a bear closer to its owner.

“If you see a bear, just try to maximize distance," Watts saud. "You don’t want to surprise a bear, so if it’s 40 yards away and it hasn’t seen you, it’s best to back out instead of yelling at it. Consider the biology of the species, avoid areas where there’s a lot of food sources. If you don’t want to run into a bear, you probably shouldn’t be near a salmon stream or bear trail.”

If you think a bear is going to charge you, Watts says to stay where you are and make yourself look big, either by putting your hands in the air or by grouping together. He also suggests talking to the bear. Watts says bear spray or a firearm should only be used as a last resort.

In the rare event you are attacked by a bear, Watts has these tips. When attacked by a black bear fight back. If you’re attacked by a brown bear, protect your head and neck and play dead until the bear loses interest. As the saying goes, if it’s black, fight back. If it’s brown, lay down.

According to the North American Bear Center, the odds of being attacked by a bear is 1 in over 2 million. For more on bear safety, visit the Alaska Department of Fish and Game’s website.