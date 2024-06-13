Fish and Game to temporarily close set gillnet fishery

The Alaska Department of Fish and Game will temporarily close the personal-use set gillnet fishery at the mouth of the Kasilof River this Saturday at 6 a.m. The fishery will remain closed through 11 p.m. Wednesday.

According to a press release, Fish and Game will close the fishery to reduce the mortality of Kenai River king salmon. While the fishery targets sockeye and king salmon bound for the Kasilof River, it can also catch kings bound for the Kenai. Fish and Game says the number of early-run Kenai River king salmon and large king salmon is below the projected forecast.

Last year, the fishery was closed entirely, during which the Alaska Board of Fisheries acted to reduce the legal personal use of gillnet gear. Fish and Game says this reduction is the difference between a total and partial fishery closure this year.

The Kasilof personal-use set gillnet fishery will reopen next Thursday at 6 a.m. For more information about personal-use fisheries in Southcentral Alaska, visit the Alaska Department of Fish and Game’s website.