Diverging views on police department’s direction contributed to chief’s departure

Differing visions for the future of the Soldotna Police Department from the city manager and police chief precipitated the chief’s abrupt resignation from the city last month. That’s according to both the chief and the city manager, who both say the chief’s departure was amicable.

Soldotna Police Chief Dale Eugene “Gene” Meek resigned May 22, effective immediately, after almost two years with the department. Meek said Tuesday his departure from the city is related to a change in city managers during his time at the department.

“It was just agreed upon that when I came in and we sat down and talked and we — she’s just wanting to go in a different way with the department,” he said. “And instead of having battles and arguments, we just parted ways.”

Meek was hired by former Soldotna City Manager Stephnie Queen, who left the city last spring. Queen was succeeded by Janette Bower, who came to the city from Seward. He’s since accepted a job as the police chief in Wrangell, a town of about 2,000 south of Juneau.

“I guess me and Janette weren’t a good fit,” he said. “I really don't know how to describe it other than she's a good city manager. And we just went our separate ways. Like I said, there's nothing devious or hidden — and it kind of seems that way, you know? A sudden resignation. But there's — there was nothing there.”

Bower said Wednesday her office initiated the meeting that led to Meek’s resignation.

“I think that overall, like I said, that the chief and I had the same goal, maybe just different ways to get there,” she said. “But we had the same goal — protecting and serving our community.”

The city is currently recruiting a new police chief. Bower says the job listing went live last week. Lieutenant Stace Escott is the department’s interim chief.

“We have a really great department,” Bower said. “So someone who meshes with the department and with the city overall, would be our next, you know, what we're looking for in our next Chief of Police.”

Reflecting on his time in Soldotna, Meek said he was especially proud of the public engagement initiatives he worked on at the department. Those include ramping up the department’s social media presence, hosting self-defense classes and expanding the department’s youth programming.

In Wrangell, Meek said he’ll be taking over the city’s police force, jail and emergency dispatch group. The patrol group will be smaller than in Soldotna, he says, but the overall department is a similar size. He said he and his wife are looking forward to “small town living.”