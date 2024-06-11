Lemonade Day provides children inside look at the business world

In the parking lot of Yo!Tacos in Soldotna Saturday, 13-year-old Kenny Smith informs the city’s chamber of commerce about his lemonade stand’s offerings.

After careful consideration and approval from the event’s mascot, Lemonhead, the group orders a mixed berry lemonade. The lemonade stand is one of over 30 across the central Kenai Peninsula the group will visit, from Sterling to Nikiski.

Organized by both the Soldotna and Kenai Chamber of Commerce, Lemonade Day is a national program that was adopted locally. Sara Hondel is the tourism and education manager at the Soldotna chamber.

“We are having these young entrepreneurs learn what it is to be a business person, and they have a community mindset," she said. "It’s fun to earn some money for yourself as a profit, but also learn how to pay back investors, because their parents are really the investors here.”

The program begins with a business workshop to help interested kids learn marketing, financial literacy, teamwork and food safety skills. Children then decide if lemonade is the only thing they want to offer their customers — some are interested in selling baked goods. After a hard day's work, participants have the choice to keep their lemonade stand’s profits or donate them.

Over the years, Hondel says she’s seen many returning Lemonade Day vendors, some even going on to sell crafts at Soldotna’s Wednesday Market. This year, the program saw 24 new people participating. Kenny Smith is one of them.

“I’ve always just really liked the whole thought of selling lemonade and really being an entrepreneur because it’s a good way for kids to get out there, be social and learn how the real world works,” Smith said.

Smith says he’s interested in one day owning his own business, which is part of the reason he participated in the program. He likes that Lemonade Day gives him a first-hand look at the business world.

“I’ve learned that the most important thing in running a business with other people is teamwork, hard work, dedication and overall just having a happy attitude,” Smith said.

Hunter Morrison / KDLL Four-year-old Lorelie Romatz operates a lemonade stand with the help of her older cousin

Around the corner at Central Emergency Services in Soldotna, 4-year-old Lorelie Romatz operates her stand with the help of her older cousin. Customers have the choice of buying classic, pink or mixed lemonade. Lemon cookies are also available for purchase.

While busy pouring lemonade for parched customers, Lorelie says she’s having the time of her life.

“It’s my first time and my mom thought it would be great for me, so that’s why I did it,” she said.

“I think teaching young kids that they can do it on their own, and just give them that sense of empowerment, that they’re capable," said Lorelie’s mom, Danielle. "And just have fun.”

The proceeds from Lorelie’s lemonade stand go to Central Emergency Services, helping fund specialized firefighter training and community outreach programs. Her dad, Gunnar, is a firefighter.

“I think it’s really important how wonderful the community is here," he said. "We’re seemingly, from the outside in, a big town, but we’re a small town with a lot of love in this community, and we just want to show her that.”

This year’s Lemonade Day program saw the largest number of participants on the central Kenai Peninsula since starting a little over a decade ago.