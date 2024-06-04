Holland to sign new 3-year superintendent contract

Clayton Holland is staying at the helm of the Kenai Peninsula Borough School District for another three years. That’s following school board approval of the superintendent’s new contract Monday, which Holland says he’ll sign.

The three-year contract includes a $16 thousand raise for Holland, who will make $195 thousand per year plus benefits starting July 1. He is not eligible for overtime pay and will receive a 2% raise each year for his remaining two years.

Board President Zen Kelly says the salary amount was determined by applying the same multipliers that district staff have received as part of negotiations over the last three years.

“I believe that it reflects a level that is commensurate and comparable to districts that are close to our size, and what would be required in order to get talent to lead our district to superintendent,” Kelly said.

All school board members present at Monday’s meeting voted in favor of the contract. Several members, including Patti Truesdell, thanked Holland for his service to the district and said they are excited for the future. Here’s Patti Truesdell, who represents Kalifornsky on the school board.

“You've been a blessing to me and in my life,” Truesdell said. “And I think our district is fortunate to have somebody of your caliber, somebody that works as hard as you do. We're lucky to have you.”

Holland thanked board members for their confidence in him and said the conversation about whether he would return started last September.

“Maybe deep down I was wondering whether or not — whether to keep going or not,” Holland said. “It's been an interesting three years, right? But I do believe the best is yet to come. And I'm really confident that we can move forward with what we're meant to do.”

Holland took over as head of the school district in January 2021. During his time as superintendent, he has guided the district’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, fielded public inquiries over social issues and lobbied the state for more money for K-12 education amid significant budget deficits.

A copy of Holland’s contract can be found on the school board online document hub.