Soldotna man threatens neighbor, others with handgun

Alaska State Troopers charged a Soldotna man after they say he pointed a firearm at four people during an argument.

Troopers responded near milepost 12 of Funny River Road Tuesday after a report of a disturbance involving a firearm. A trooper investigation found that 61-year-old Paul Raymond Warner, of Soldotna, pointed his firearm at the group after they say his dog got loose and fought his neighbor’s service dog. Troopers say the small service dog had several puncture wounds.

Troopers say Warner approached the neighbor and removed a handgun from his hip, pointing it at the group of four. During the incident, troopers say Warner was slurring his words and could not walk straight. Warner also fell backward while pointing the firearm at the group, eventually holstering the handgun and leaving the scene.

According to troopers, Warner was intoxicated during the incident. He also admitted to pointing his firearm at the group.

Warner is charged with four counts of assault in the third degree and one count of misconduct involving weapons in the fourth degree.