Doctor in Gaza describes need for neurologists to care for Gazans with chronic conditions

Tens of thousands of people throughout Gaza have been injured by Israeli attacks since the beginning of the war between Israel and Hamas. But there’s one group of people who may be getting overlooked when it comes to treatment: those with neurological disorders and chronic conditions.

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes speaks with Dr. Jomana Al-Hinti, an American neurologist on a medical mission in southern Gaza. Al-Hinti describes how patients in Gaza who suffer from conditions such as epilepsy, Parkinson’s and cerebral palsy are uniquely challenged by the ongoing violence in Gaza.

