Clam Gulch man convicted of sexual assault of minors

A Clam Gulch man was convicted Tuesday of 60 felony counts related to sexual abuse of minors at the end of a three-week trial in Kenai.

According to a release from the State Department of Law, 47-year-old Jesse Clucas was convicted of 16 counts of first-degree sexual assault of a minor, 28 counts of second-degree sexual assault of a minor, 13 counts of first-degree indecent exposure and three counts of incest.

Evidence presented at trial showed Clucas sexually assaulted three minors living in his home over a 15-year period, starting in 2003, according to the Department of Law.

Sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 25. Each count of first-degree sexual assault of a minor carries a potential sentence of 25 to 35 years, with additional sentencing for the remaining 44 counts.