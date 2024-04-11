Oregon drumline preps for national competition: ‘You have to have fun or you’re not doing it rig
High school drumlines from around the country are gearing up for one of the biggest competitions of their lives.
Here & Now’s Deepa Fernandes meets one of the bands going to the Percussion World Championships in Ohio for the first time. She speaks with René Ormae-Jarmer, director of the Kingsmen Thunder Drumline at Rex Putnam High School in Milwaukie, Oregon, and one of the drumline’s snare drummers, Grant Lord.
Grant Lord is a snare drummer for the Kingsmen Thunder Drumline at Rex Putnam High School in Milwaukie, Oregon. (Courtesy of René Ormae-Jarmer)
