Meta limits political content recommendations on Instagram, Threads

Meta is limiting content it deems political on its platforms. Under a new policy, Instagram and Threads users will no longer be suggested political content from accounts they don’t follow. The setting isn’t announced through in-app notifications, rather it is automatically enabled unless users turn it off.

We speak with Lex McMenamin, news and politics editor at Teen Vogue, about how this change might impact users and how they consume news.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.