New documentary charts the rise and fall of Freaknik, a Black spring break institution

New Hulu documentary “Freaknik: The Wildest Party Never Told” charts a spring break celebration for Black college students in Atlanta. The event became an institution through the 1980s before devolving into a dangerous free-for-all that led the city and state to crack down to stop sexual assaults and rioting.

Host Celeste Headlee speaks with NPR TV critic Eric Deggans.

