Kenai Art Center stages it's first theatrical performance

Surrounded by paintings of the forest and medieval-looking art, a group of teen actors rehearse for a play in an unconventional space. The small cast of eleven has never worked in a theatrical setting like the Kenai Art Center; most are accustomed to traditional auditorium-style theaters.

The play is an underdog tale, which features Maid Marian disguised as Robin Hood in an effort to dismantle prejudice against her. Director Jen Brighton says the show reminds her of the film “The Princess Bride.”

“I’ve been watching them rehearse this for two months and they still make me laugh on the regular," Brighton said. "Sometimes with the things they’ve been doing for two months, and sometimes they pull out new things. I was laughing at new things that they had just started doing last night .”

The play features the traditional lineup of Robin Hood characters, from the Merry Men to Prince John. It’s also performed in a unique theater-in-the-round format. This means audience members are seated close and personal to the actors, and may feel as if they’re a part of the play.

“You don’t have to project as much here, your voice carries a lot further because it’s very echoey in here,” said JLee Webster, who plays the role of Alana. Her character is the only one who breaks the fourth wall and interacts with audience members.

“It makes it feel more intimate, because you’re allowed to get low and talk a little bit softer in these more tender parts," Webster said. "I feel like it makes it feel more like a movie."

The play features queer content and characters, something that Treefort Theater and the art center say met some community opposition. The organizations have been transparent about the play’s themes with community members, parents and actors.

After a complaint, the art center met as a board to discuss the play's subject matter. They agreed the play was age-appropriate and felt it should go on.

“I think it’s a really interesting, thought-provoking play, and that is also part of the art center’s mission statement," said Charlotte Coots, Kenai Art Center executive director. "We’re trying to support thought-provoking art. After we read the script, there was just no reason to cancel it, we have to have this for our community. It’s that double-sided coin, if we don’t allow this because some people are offended, what else do we not have to allow then?”

Members of the art center say they’re looking to expand what the organization does in terms of artistic expression. They say they appreciate and welcome suggestions, comments and concerns.

“Art doesn’t have to be liked to be appreciated, because art comes in many, many forms," Webster said. "It does push some boundaries, and it pushes some buttons, but it doesn’t mean it should be treated any less than a more popularized and liked form of art.”

“I hope they laugh, it’s a comedy first and foremost,” said Brighton. “I hope that they will just appreciate the stories of diverse people. Everybody’s different, we all have stories, and all of those stories can be good stories to tell.”

“Marian (or the True Tale of Robin Hood)” will be performed at the Kenai Art Center Thursday through Sunday for the next two weeks. The play will begin at 7 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays. Tickets will not be available at the door but can be purchased online.

The art center’s coinciding “Medieval Forest” exhibition, which spotlights 36 pieces, will be on display throughout the month of March.