Amtrak to introduce rear-facing seats in Northeast corridor trains

Amtrak is making a change to its seating arrangement on trains in the Northeast corridor by adding rear-facing seats. This means passengers should always be able to choose a seat facing the direction the train is traveling.

According to Amtrak, the change in seating is intended to reduce the time taken between trips and increase the frequency of trains.

Seth Kaplan, Here & Now transportation analyst, joins us.

