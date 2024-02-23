Cancer advocacy group to sponsor fundraiser Saturday

Way Out Women, a local nonprofit that supports Kenai Peninsula cancer patients, will host a fundraiser this Saturday at the Kasilof Eagles bar in Kasilof. The event is a community outreach event to raise money for the nonprofit's main event on March 9 at the Ninilchik Community Center.

Prior Way Out Women, or WOW, events have raised thousands of dollars. Sam Clucas is the bar manager at the Kasilof Eagles.

“Any money that is taken in through WOW goes directly towards the patients," she said. "None of it goes for overhead, or administrative costs or any of that, it goes directly to the patients.”

Saturday’s Way Out Women event will feature a silent auction, raffle, live music, food and a snowmachine ride. This year marks the organization’s twentieth anniversary of helping cancer patients on the peninsula.

“People really like this because once they understand what WOW is about and what they do for patients on the peninsula, they’re super excited about it,” Clucas said.

Registration for the snowmachine ride will begin at 9 a.m. A donation of $50 is required to participate. The ride begins at 10 a.m., and will run from the Kasilof Eagles bar to the Que’ana Bar in Ninilchik and back. The silent auction will begin at 3 p.m.

For more information about the event, visit Way Out Women’s Facebook page.