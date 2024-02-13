© 2024 KBBI
Rise in research misconduct cases has universities and journals playing catch-up

Published February 13, 2024 at 3:52 AM AKST

Universities and journals are scrambling to protect themselves as a recent wave of research misconduct cases plagues the world of academia.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with STAT reporter Angus Chen on what’s behind this rise in cases and what universities and journals are doing to protect themselves and get ahead of these errors.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.