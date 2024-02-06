Tsalteshi to host Ski For Women 5k

The Tsalteshi Trails Association will host its 20th annual Ski For Women 5k event this Sunday behind Skyview Middle School in Soldotna. Participants can choose between a classic and skate ski race.

While the main event is for women, men can participate in the “drag race” event that follows. Costumes are encouraged. Proceeds from the event will go to The LeeShore Center, a local organization that provides assistance to victims of domestic violence and sexual assault.

Participants can register on the Tsalteshi Trails Association website, or in person the day of the race. Online registration is $25 for members and $30 for non-members, day-of registration is $35 for members and $40 for non-members. Registration for youth under 18 is $10.

Day-of registration and bib pickup begins at 9:45 a.m. behind Skyview Middle School. The race begins at 11 a.m. For more information about the Ski For Women 5k, visit the Tsalteshi Trails Association website.