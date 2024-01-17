Assembly approves new borough logo

The Kenai Peninsula Borough has a new logo.

At its meeting Tuesday night, the borough assembly approved a simpler and cheaper design to represent the entity.

The old logo was adopted in 1995. In bright blues and greens, it depicts the heads of a moose and eagle, a jumping fish, an oil platform and the peak of Mt. Redoubt.

A new logo is one of the borough’s public relations goals. The ordinance to change the old design, brought by Mayor Peter Micciche, describes it as dated, difficult to scale and too detailed.

At a committee meeting Tuesday afternoon, Micciche said the new design had been tweaked several times following internal and external input, and that he was excited to embrace the new vision it represents. He also responded to a concern from a constituent.

“It’s difficult to satisfy the creative tastes of every individual, but I hope folks can join us on this journey toward a better, more responsive and drama-free KPB,” he said.

The new logo is navy, purple and yellow, and shows a silhouette of Mt. Redoubt, spruce trees and the Big Dipper under the letters KPB. In a ring around the image, it reads “Kenai Peninsula Borough, Alaska - Est. 1964.”

During the meeting, South Peninsula Member Mike Tupper said the new logo will mean a cost savings for the borough.

“Our current logo is pretty old and expensive to reproduce, and this new version proves to be hopefully a little cheaper to reproduce,” he said.

The assembly unanimously approved the new logo, as well as a code change that allows the assembly to establish a new design.