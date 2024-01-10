Kenai Chamber to present business lecture series

The Kenai Chamber of Commerce will begin hosting a new business lecture series Jan. 11. The monthly hour-long classes are open to small and large businesses, as well as individuals.

Samantha Springer is the chamber’s executive director. She says she’s happy to create an opportunity for local businesses to learn new skills outside of the chamber’s luncheon meetings.

“I think I just wanted to provide something else that was business-oriented,” Springer said. “As a chamber of commerce, I feel like there’s things that we should be able to help provide, and this is something that would be great for our members.”

Lecture topics include graphic design, conflict resolution, search engine optimization and more. Springer herself will give this month’s presentation on public speaking.

“I think it’s more of the psychology of public speaking, because I know that’s really hard for some people,” she said. “Just the thought of getting in front of people is something that people have trouble getting past, and I think that there’s a lot of tools that I can help teach to get past that.”

Lectures in the business series are free for chamber members and $50 for non-members. Individual chamber memberships are also $50.

The in-person classes will be held the second Thursday of each month from 12 to 1 p.m. The lectures will also be live-streamed. Refreshments and snacks will be provided.

For a full lineup of the lecture series’ 2024 schedule, visit the Kenai Chamber’s website.