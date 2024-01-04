Soldotna man charged with terroristic threatening, stalking

Alaska State Troopers arrested a Soldotna man Tuesday night on charges of terroristic threatening, harassment and stalking after he threatened to kill his wife and their dog.

According to court documents, a woman called troopers Tuesday evening to report that her husband, 36-year-old Kristoffer Calhoun, from whom she had separated, was sending threatening messages.

In texts, Calhoun told the woman he would come find her at work the next morning, threatened to shoot their dog and challenged her to report him. The woman told troopers Calhoun had many weapons in his home, including several semi-automatic rifles, and that she feared for her life.

While troopers observed, the woman called Calhoun, who made threats to kill her and himself during the phone call. Troopers also say they heard the sound of a weapon being chambered in the background.

Troopers went to Calhoun’s home in Soldotna, but he didn’t respond to calls or texts. A vehicle pulled up with Calhoun in the back seat and troopers detained him. A trooper affidavit says he was heavily intoxicated and denied making the threats. They arrested him and took him to Wildwood Correctional Complex in Kenai.

Officers executed a search warrant at Calhoun’s house, where they found three semi-automatic rifles and a handgun. He was charged with three counts: terroristic threatening in the second degree for causing fear of serious injury because of the firearms, second-degree harassment for the threatening texts and phone calls, and first-degree stalking.